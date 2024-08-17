FM, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Halt Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 16 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi discussed with Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, as well as the outcomes of the talks that Qatar hosted over the previous two days in order to get to an exchange agreement that would result in a permanent ceasefire.During a phone conversation with Sheikh Mohammad, Safadi emphasized that the exchange arrangement must be finalized as soon as possible and that the Kingdom supports the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America in their efforts to reach an agreement.Safadi emphasized the significance of these initiatives and the statement they released today.Safadi emphasized the need to increase pressure on Israel to halt its aggression against Gaza, including by implementing deterrent measures that are compliant with international law. This law forbids war crimes to be committed by the occupation forces in Gaza and makes it abundantly evident that transgressions of international humanitarian law and international law must be punished.According to Safadi, all signs point to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the one impeding attempts to finalize the exchange agreement. As such, he must be directly and effectively pressured by everyone who wishes to see this through to completion.Safadi emphasized that ending Israeli assault on Gaza and the ensuing humanitarian crisis is the first step towards halting the escalation that jeopardizes the security and stability of the region.Along with discussing the dangerous Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank and at Jerusalem's holy sites, Safadi and Sheikh Mohammad reiterated their condemnation of all illegal Israeli actions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including the assault on the Palestinian village of Jit by settlers yesterday and the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif by two extremist ministers last Tuesday.In an effort to halt the aggression against Gaza, provide aid to it, and safeguard and stabilize the region from the effects of the aggression and the risk that the situation there could worsen into a regional conflict, Safadi and Sheikh Mohammad emphasized the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation.