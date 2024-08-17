Ministry Of Municipality Provides Services At 28 Beaches

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Municipality has provided services to 28 beaches across the country for the comfort of visitors.

Services include walkways, play areas for children, volleyball grounds, food kiosks, BBQ areas, shaded eating areas, prayer areas, restrooms and showers, and lighting among many more.

The 28 beaches with services are Al Shamal beach, Al Yousifiya beach, Al Arish beach, Marih beach, Ras Matbakh beach, Zekreet beach, Dukhan beach, Umm Hish beach, Umm Bab beach, Al Kharaij public beach, and Abu Samrah beach.

Other beaches are Al Mafjar beach, Al Ghariya public beach, Fuwairit beach, Al Muruna beach, Al Jassasiya beach, Al Mamlaha beach, Areeda beach, Al Farkiyah beach (families), Saf Al Touk beach, Ras Nouf beach, and Simaisma beach (families). Ras Abu Aboud 974 Beach, Abu Funtas beach, Al Wakrah public beach, Umm Howl family beach and Sealine public beach also received the services.

Ras Abu Aboud 974 Beach in an area of 50,000 sqm and is located 7 km from Doha. It is a family beach with two days (Saturday and Tuesday) reserved for women only.

It is open daily from 8am to 6pm and is equipped with a number of services for visitors like beach volleyball, walkway, green area, shaded eating area, restrooms and showers, prayer area, lighting, food kiosks, walkway and a prayer area.

Al Mamlaha beach is dedicated for women only. It is located in Al Shamal Municipality and 107 km from Doha. The beach opens from 9am to 10pm daily. It has many services like a BBQ area, a shaded eating area, food kiosks, restrooms and showers, and lighting.

Al Farkiah beach stretches 146,000 smq and is located 53 km from Doha. It is a family beach with two days reserved for women only. It opens daily from 9am to 12pm.

Al Farkiah beach has a number of services including a playground, a walkway, a children play area, food kiosks, a shaded eating place, restrooms and showers, and a prayer area.

Stretching 83,000 sqm, Saf Al Touk beach is located in Al Khor and Al Zakhira Municipality, 53 km from Doha.

It is a family beach and receives visitors from 10am to 10pm. Visitors can enjoy services provided by the Ministry of Municipality like a shaded eating area, walkway, a children's play area, food kiosks, green area, and restrooms and showers. Al Kharji beach, spanning 89,000 sqm, is located in Al Rayyan Municipality.