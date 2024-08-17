KPA: Flammable Liquid Leak Contained At Shuaiba Port

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Authority said that firefighters managed to contain a flammable liquid leak from a container ship as it was getting ready to set sail from Shuaiba on Friday.

Officials of the containers' station at the port notified Kuwait Fire Force and emergency measures were implemented timely to tackle the problem, according to a statement posted to KPA's X account.

Investigators opened probe into the causes of the accident which caused neither damage nor casualties, the statement added. (end)

