Prime Minister, Iran's Acting FM Discuss Regional Developments

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call on Friday with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Ali Bagheri Kani.

During the call, they discussed developments in the region, especially in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the latest developments of the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip. They stressed the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated, during the call, the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving regional and international security and stability.

