China's Largest Chip Manufacturer Sues The Pentagon
8/17/2024 1:06:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
One of the largest chip manufacturers in China, Advanced
Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc (AMEC), has sued the Pentagon for
blacklisting the company, prohibiting it from doing business with
American firms, Azernews reports.
AMEC said it was unfairly linked to the People's Liberation Army
of China, damaging the company's business and reputation. At the
same time, the leadership of the Shanghai manufacturer mainly
consists of Americans.
The Chinese company competes with leading American firms,
including Applied Materials Inc. and Lam Research Corp. In its
latest annual report, AMEC said that some of its machines are now
being used to produce chips with 5-nanometer technology, that is,
with technologies lagging behind the most advanced by just one
generation.
"We believe that the court will make a fair decision and oblige
to exclude AMEC from the list. Meanwhile, we are actively working
to maintain communication with the Ministry of Defense to properly
resolve the dispute," the company said in a statement.
