Army Chief Reviews Final Preparations For SOFEX 2024 In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Huneiti on Thursday inspected the final preparations for the 14th Special Operations Forces and SOFEX 2024, which will be held at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority on September 1.

During his visit, Huneiti, accompanied by senior military officers, toured various pavilions of the exhibition and assessed the readiness of the participating military units for the exercises to be held during the event, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The army chief praised the efforts made to ensure the exhibition is prepared on schedule and underlined the importance of SOFEX as a major platform for international engagement in the defence and security sectors.

The event is an opportunity for Jordan and its allies to work together to advance defence technology and industry.

Established in 1996 in response to Royal directives, SOFEX is recognised as the largest global event of its kind that features comprehensive discussions and seminars led by top military and civilian leaders from various countries, focusing on the latest developments in special operations and the defence industry.