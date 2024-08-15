Independence Day Celebrations Held Across Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with a renewed sense of patriotism and solidarity across Kashmir, with the main function held at Bakshi Stadium, here to honor this historic occasion reflecting the rich cultural heritage and resilient spirit of the Kashmiri people.

The day was marked by a series of events, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural performances, and tributes to the freedom fighters who have shaped the nation's journey held across all the districts.

Apart from the main function, the celebrations were held in all districts where the District Development Council (DDC) Chairman/ Chairperson hoisted the tricolour and addressed the participants.

This year's celebrations hold particular significance, with 'Swachhta Pakhwada,' a fortnight-long cleanliness campaign launched by the Government of India under the Swachh Bharat Mission, held to accelerate efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage. Plantation drives were organized under the theme 'Ek Ped Shaheedon Ke Naam' to pay rich tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, and Tiranga Rallies were also held as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

In Anantnag,

the Independence Day was celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm with the main function held at Shaheed Himayun Muzzamil Memorial Govt. Degree College Boys Anantnag, where Chairman District Development Council Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi hoisted the National Flag and took salute at the parade.

In Baramulla,

the main Independence Day 2024 function was held at Showkat Ali Sports Stadium, Baramulla. Chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC), Safina Baigh, ceremoniously hoisted the National Flag, inspected the parade, and took the salute during the March Past.

In Budgam,

the Independence Day 2024 was celebrated with full zeal and patriotic fervour across the District Budgam today.

The main function was held at Sports Stadium Budgam, where Chairman DDC Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan hoisted the National flag and took salute at the march-past parade.

In Ganderbal,

the 78th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit at Qamaria Stadium Ganderbal today event was marked by the hoisting of the National Flag by the District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Nuzhat Ishfaq, who also took the salute during an impressive march-past presented by contingents from the JKP, CRPF, SSB, PTS Manigam, Home Guards, SPO Ganderbal, and students from various schools.

In Kupwara,

the main Independence day function was held at District Police Lines (DPL) Kupwara where Chairman District Development Council Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Panditpori hoisted the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at March-past which was presented by contingents of CRPF, Women battalion of JKP, IRP, JKP, Home Guards, FPF, Special Commandos of police, NCC Cadets and school children.

In Kulgam,

the main function was held at District Police Lines Kulgam where Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam, Mohammad Afzal Parrey hoisted the National Flag and took the salute at the march past presented by the contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKP Ladies Police Group, District police band and Home guard, NCC besides school children and other contingents.

In Bandipora,

a grand event was held at S.K. Stadium to commemorate Independence Day, where Chairperson District Development Council, Abdul Gani Bhat hoisted the National Flag, inspected the parade, and took the salute from the march-past.

