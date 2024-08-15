Sonata Bank Celebrates New Brentwood Branch With Williamson Chamber Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata commemorated their new Brentwood branch location at 5005 Maryland Way, Suite #100 in Brentwood with a Williamson Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 25th.

Members of Williamson Inc., the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Office joined Sonata Bank CEO and co-founder Dan Dellinger , Sonata Bank President Wendell Bontrager , and Sonata Bank co-founder, Board of Directors Chair, prominent business leader and owner of Management Resources Company (MRCO), Farzin Ferdowsi

at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Speakers shared remarks about the promising impact of Sonata Bank on the greater Brentwood community in helping Brentwood citizens and businesses grow and thrive.

"This new branch is more than just a building," said Dellinger during his speech. "It represents our dedication to partnering in our customers' financial journeys. We are here to support them, to guide them, and to personalize the banking solutions that will turn their goals into reality."

Dellinger and Ferdowsi began collaborating on the concept for Sonata Bank in 2019, a technology-forward bank that would pioneer innovations to improve the banking experience for individuals and businesses. One such innovation is a mobile app designed to help solve employee turnover and improve banking options for employees in the quick-service restaurant space, an ecosystem where Ferdowsi holds a prominent role. This app is currently being beta-tested with QSR restaurants in Middle Tennessee and the Midwest, with plans for nationwide expansion.

ABOUT SONATA BANK:

Sonata is a digital-first financial services company led by experienced banking industry leaders. As both an FDIC-chartered bank and technology focused financial services company, Sonata provides a full suite of banking products and services to two distinct customer segments –business and personal banking customers in the Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky markets, as well as to quick-service restaurant (QSR) franchisees and their employees across the United States.

