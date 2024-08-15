Big Lots To Report Second Quarter Results On September 6, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company to Broadcast Call

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG ) today announced it will report the results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on Friday, September 6, 2024. The company will host a conference call at 8:00

a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September 6, 2024.

A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of its website at or by phone by dialing 877.407.3088 (Toll Free) or 201.389.0927 (Toll).

An archive will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at through midnight Friday, September 20, 2024. In addition, a replay of the call will be available through September 20 by dialing 877.660.6853 (Toll Free) or 201.612.7415 (Toll) and enter the Replay Conference ID: 13748449.

