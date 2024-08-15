VIVA Creative Wins Honda's Challenging Spirit Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Creative , a prominent experiential marketing agency, received Honda's Challenging Spirit Award, presented at Honda's 2024 Indirect Procurement Supplier in Dublin, Ohio. This award celebrates suppliers who exemplify Honda's core value of going above and beyond to surpass expectations in delivering services and projects.

Honda's Challenging Spirit Award recognizes VIVA Creative's pivotal role as the production partner for the Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), enhancing its legacy as the premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) band competition in the country. Collaborating with Honda, VIVA led an eight-month pre-event campaign to showcase the vibrant culture of HBCUs through various initiatives, including a four-part docuseries, a voting campaign, and creating over 100 social media assets. The effort culminated in a highly energetic live event entertaining both in-person and virtual audiences with dynamic performances, a Honda Royal Fleet procession, and a halftime show featuring artist 2 Chainz, hosted by celebrities Rickey Smiley and Loni Love. The event included a student-focused Unity Dinner hosted by Wild n' Out, fostering community through interactive games and entertainment.

"As a woman and minority-owned agency, Honda recognizes that VIVA Creative's certified diverse supplier status is a key driver in our team's exceptional creativity, teamwork, and service,"

says Lorne Greene, CEO of VIVA Creative. "Our team is thrilled to embrace our 'challenging spirit' as we co-create with Honda to bring HBOB 2025 to life. For the first time ever, this iconic event will be hosted on the West Coast at the stunning SoFi Stadium."

VIVA Creative

is a worldwide leader in experiential marketing, crafting unforgettable brand experiences that engage audiences and achieve results. Two decades strong, VIVA leads the industry with fresh creativity and production ingenuity, delivering award-winning events, content, digital activations, and brand campaigns worldwide.

