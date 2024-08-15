Industrial production in China soar 5.1 percent last month

(MENAFN) In July, China's industrial output demonstrated stable growth, bolstered by burgeoning new growth drivers and robust export performance. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Thursday, the country’s value-added industrial output—a key economic indicator—expanded by 5.1 percent year on year. This growth reflects a continued upward trend in the sector, driven by strong demand and increasing production capacity.



On a monthly basis, industrial output saw a modest increase of 0.35 percent compared to June. This measure captures the activity of enterprises with annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (approximately 2.8 million U.S. dollars), providing a snapshot of the sector's performance.



NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua highlighted that a substantial portion of the industrial sector contributed to this growth. Specifically, 80 percent of industries and nearly 60 percent of products recorded year-on-year increases. The equipment manufacturing sector alone contributed 2.4 percentage points to the overall industrial output growth, signaling the strengthening of new growth drivers within the manufacturing sector.



Liu further detailed that last month, the output of several key categories experienced notable increases. Aerospace vehicles, electronic and communication devices, as well as computers and office equipment all saw double-digit year-on-year growth, surpassing June’s figures. Particularly striking was the 84.7 percent surge in unmanned aerial vehicles for civil use and a 27.8 percent rise in new energy vehicles' production.



In addition to strong domestic performance, the export delivery value of the industrial sector rose by 6.4 percent year on year in July, accelerating by 2.6 percentage points from June. This recovery includes a rebound in electronics exports and sustained double-digit growth in automobile exports for the eighth consecutive month.



Looking ahead, Liu emphasized that the continued rise of emerging and future industries is expected to drive further industrial development, contributing to steady growth in the sector. Additionally, the combined profits of major industrial enterprises in the first half of the year rose by 3.5 percent year on year, reaching 3.51 trillion yuan, according to NBS data.

