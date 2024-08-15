Ain Athum.. Tourists' Perfect Destination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Nasser Al-Ajmi

SALALAH, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Ain Athum is considered one of the most famous water springs in the Dhofar Governorate of Oman, as it contains waterfalls flowing throughout the fall season.

This makes it a perfect destination for tourists and visitors looking to enjoy nature with lush landscapes and fresh blue lakes. Located 33 kilometers from Salalah, Ain Athum is surrounded by foggy mountains that tourists can reach out to while enjoying the picturesque road.

Tourist sites in Dhofar are full of facilities, as the Sultanate of Oman continues effort to improve services in bid of providing an unforgettable touristic experience. (end) nfa