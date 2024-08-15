Turkiye Reaffirms Support For Palestine
Date
8/15/2024 6:05:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara's support for Palestine and the steps needed to stop the Israeli Occupation aggression by increasing international pressure on them.
This came in a meeting between Erdogan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential complex in Ankara, Turkiye last night, according to a statement by Erdogan's office.
Erdogan stressed the need for increased international support to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid safely. (end)
ta
MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108557887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.