Turkiye Reaffirms Support For Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara's support for Palestine and the steps needed to stop the Israeli aggression by increasing international pressure on them.

This came in a meeting between Erdogan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential complex in Ankara, Turkiye last night, according to a statement by Erdogan's office.

Erdogan stressed the need for increased international support to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid safely. (end)

