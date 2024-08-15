Envoy declares Iran, Pakistan develop two-sided ties

(MENAFN) During the anniversary ceremony marking Pakistan's seventy-eighth Independence Day, the Pakistani ambassador in Tehran highlighted the promising future of the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Iran. The formal observance took place on Wednesday at the Pakistan embassy in Tehran, attended by members of the Pakistani community living in Iran and embassy officials.



The ceremony began with the national anthem of Pakistan, followed by Ahmad Shami, the charge d'affaires of the embassy, who raised the national flag. In his address, Shami emphasized the historical significance of the day and honored key figures such as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, Allama Iqbal, the national poet, and other prominent leaders who played pivotal roles in the struggle for independence and the establishment of a sovereign Muslim nation.



Shami extended his congratulations to the Pakistani diaspora on Independence Day, encouraging them to contribute to their homeland with steadfast commitment. During the event, the Pakistani ambassador reinforced the strong and enduring ties between Pakistan and Iran, which are deeply rooted in shared historical, cultural, and religious connections. The partnership between the two nations is expected to grow further, supported by the dedication of their respective leaders.



August 14, 1947, marks Pakistan's Independence Day, commemorating the country's emergence from British colonial rule under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Quaid-e-Azam. This day represents the unification of Muslims from both western and eastern India to form Pakistan. The western region was established as the Federal Republic of Pakistan, while the eastern part became East Pakistan, which later gained independence as Bangladesh. The creation of Pakistan was aimed at providing a homeland where Muslims could freely practice their values and Islamic traditions. The celebration of August 14 involves paying tribute to the legacies of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who significantly contributed to the independence movement.

