Third Edition Of Katara Space Science Program To Kick Off Next Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) announced yesterday the launch of the third edition of the Katara Space Science Program from August 20 to 22.

The program targets students, researchers and community members to raise awareness and educate about space and astronomy sciences as well as promote scientific research.

It features a variety of interactive scientific activities such as a on“James Webb Space Telescope, and how it works”, scientific activities, and star observation experiments using the telescope. The program also hosts experts in the field of astronomy.

