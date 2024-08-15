Online shopping: 7 ways to save money during SALE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Combining these tactics may increase your savings and make online buying more affordable. Here are seven effective ways to save money while shopping online.

Browse promo codes and savings before buying. Many shops provide first-time consumer discounts or seasonal promos.

Watch for SALES, Cyber Monday, and seasonal bargains. Online shops offer big discounts during these periods. To get deal alerts, sign up for the emails of your favourite retailers.

Compare prices on Google Shopping, PriceGrabber, or Shopzilla before buying. These tools let you compare online product prices.

Use cashback websites or credit cards for internet shopping. Rakuten (previously Ebates), Swagbucks, and TopCashback provide you cash or points for your purchases.

Put products in your cart and wait a day or two. Online businesses may send a reminder email with a discount voucher to encourage purchases.

Bulk purchases might save money on things you use or store. Online sellers often discount bulk orders or bundles, lowering item prices.

Join loyalty programs or earn rewards at your favourite online retailers. Points, discounts, and member-only promotions may add up to big savings over time.