Stopping Food Insecurity In Its Tracks

CACFP Sponsoring Organizations Getting Meals to Children in Child Care

ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- More than 138,000 child and adult care providers nationwide serve nutritious meals and snacks to over 4.7 million children and adults through the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). While the CACFP has many benefits for providers and those they serve, it can be challenging to successfully implement the program. An important support and significant resource for providers is their CACFP sponsoring organization, which provides training, resources, and technical assistance to help providers successfully operate the CACFP and maintain compliance with program requirements. Hear from three outstanding CACFP sponsoring organizations about the work that they do with CACFP providers to ensure the children in their care receive nutritious meals: Acelero Learning Head Start (NV, NJ, PA, WI), Child Care Links (KS), and Indiana Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs (IN).Acelero Learning Head Start oversees 48 Head Start centers in Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The organization recognizes that children from low income homes typically enter the public school system behind those who were able to attend preschool. As Head Start serves children of low-income levels, Acelero aims to close the achievement gap, by helping children fuel their bodies and their minds. Through the CACFP, Acelero is doing more than just feeding the children, they are also teaching them social skills through family style dining and making sure that children receive the proper nutrition to learn and grow. Rhonda Kobylecky, Food Service Director at Acelero, is proud to be a sponsor of the CACFP because it ensures that children receive nutritious meals at their centers that the children may not have access to at home.“It benefits the children that are enrolled in our Head Start programs, or any Head Start programs, because it provides additional funding, separate from Head Start, to ensure that we are able to serve high-quality foods to children from low income homes that they might not otherwise have access to.”Child Care Links oversees around 170 family child care homes across central Kansas. Child Care Links does everything they can to support the child care providers that they sponsor, from providing pediatric first aid and CPR classes to getting grants for farm to early childhood projects. The team at Child Care Links is able to relate to the provider, understand their frustrations or hardships with the program, and offer a true partnership to make their businesses successful. They always aim to get the providers excited about participating in the CACFP and taking advantage of the many benefits of the program. Beth Carlton, Executive Director at Child Care Links, is motivated to work with the CACFP, because she has witnessed the lasting effect that food insecurity can have on a child and she does not want any child to have to struggle for food.“My favorite is getting out there and interacting with the providers. I want to get them excited. I want them to understand that what they're doing is more than feeding that kiddo. They're not just filling their tummy; they're developing a human, and that is important. So, if I can continue to make them feel excited about that then I feel like my day has been good.”Indiana Alliance of Boys & Girls Club (BGCIN) oversees 42 afterschool programs housed at Boys & Girls Clubs. The CACFP helps BGCIN's clubs offer opportunities to serve better and more nutritious options to the kids. The children get access to healthier foods than what they would get outside of the program. Not only does the CACFP expose children to a greater variety of foods, but it also creates consistency for them. When kids come to their club, they know that they're going to get dinner or a snack that day, and many families rely on that service for their children. Although participating in the CACFP can be overwhelming at times, Lana Taylor, Executive Director of BGCIN, is committed to continuing to sponsor the CACFP because of the benefits it brings to the children and their families – they have received letters from parents thanking them for providing food for their kids.“It's not just about that 15 or 30 minutes that they're eating that snack. It's a commitment. It's about their lifestyle. It's teaching them about being healthier, being more active, and trying new things. I love that part of it.”Each of these sponsoring organizations are devoted to supporting providers and getting nutritious meals to children. Sponsoring organizations like these offer support and technical assistance to child care providers to boost nutrition security in their communities.Read more about the great work of CACFP sponsoring organizations or Find A Sponsor if you are looking for a CACFP sponsor in your area.Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Our core mission is to provide advocacy, education and resources for everyone involved in administering, operating and participating in USDA's child nutrition programs. Our overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

