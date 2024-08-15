Barzan Youth Centre Concludes Summer Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Barzan Youth Centre has concluded its summer activities 2024, in a ceremony held at Barzan Academy for Youth Leadership.

On this occasion, Chairman of Barzan Youth Centre, H E Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, addressed the academy's graduates, alongside several guests and parents who attended the event, by affirming that the key objective of the academy has always been focused on building entities that focus on leadership aspect.

He emphasised that the value and moral aspect is one of the most consequential pillars that was launched in 2023, in addition to building human and advancing the society.

Sheikh Abdulaziz elucidated that the idea of the academy is based on three major strategic themes, implementation, skill and values, affirming that the major dream is to have the sheer number of graduates who advance the society.

He highlighted that Barzan has been committed to building an integrated cultural society, in terms of vision, value and objectives through pursuing the spirit of one team, address challenges and maintain professionality.

He underlined that these objectives strive to promote a Qatari identity with an integrated moral perspective, highlighting that the new Barzan program is the state-of-the-art milestone that aims to advance Qatar and serve the community.

For his part, Vice-President of Barzan Youth Centre Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Thani said that over 1,000 young males and females have had the major role in the success of the academy in 2024, highlighting that a wide range of activities were held that focused on leadership programs to ensure the academy focuses on the burgeoning generation that will emerge in the future.

He added that the centre has organised diverse awareness events for youth, primarily workshops and lectures to shine a spotlight on instructions regarding negative phenomena that young people must heed to protect the society.

He underlined that the centre has not been oblivious to providing accurate information about health and social risks associated with drug abuse and smoking, indicating that the information was provided according to ages of participants to achieve maximum level of positive benefits.