Qatar Toy Festival Attracts Over 100,000 Visitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Rawan Khalfan Al Nadabi | The Peninsula

Doha: The second edition of Visit Qatar's Qatar Toy Festival set a new attendance record with 100,000 visitors, reflecting a 33.3 percent increase from its inaugural edition last year.

The festival concluded yesterday after 31 days of entertainment-packed action for the whole family. The closing ceremony included a performance by local choir Rouh al Sharq and was followed by remarks from Hamad Al Khaja, Acting Head of Events and Festivals Technical Support Section at Qatar Tourism.

Commenting on the success of the festival, Al Khaja said:“The second edition of the Qatar Toy Festival has been a tremendous success, drawing 100,000 visitors and setting new attendance records. This year's festival was bigger and better, showcasing a diverse range of toy brands, mascots, performances, and competitions.

“Children of all ages enjoyed opportunities to learn, grow, and interact with their favourite toy brands. The festival's success underscores Visit Qatar's dedication to hosting a wide variety of events throughout the year, reinforcing Qatar's status as a premier family-friendly travel destination.”

“The festival was a huge success in term of attracting a large number of visitors and exhibitors,” said Head of Communications at Qatar Tourism Buthaina Al Janahi.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of occlusion ceremony, Al Janahi said that the number of visitors increased 33 percent in the second edition compared to the first edition.

“More than 50 international brands hosted colourful activities for children. As many as 26 stage shows were held by singers and other performers from GCC and other Arab countries,” said Al Janahi.

She said that festival was held in larger area this year compared to the previous edition to accommodate growing number of visitors.“People from different age groups visited the festival which means they are really wait for such kind of festival on an annual basis,” said Al Janahi.

Organised in collaboration with Spacetoon TV, the festival featured 10 themed zones and a daily lineup of live performances, competitions, and concerts.

The Peninsula took the opportunity to gather feedback from the attendees. A Qatari mother reflected on her experience:“We attended last year's festival and enjoyed it, but this year's event surpassed our expectations with a greater variety of games for kids and excellent organisation.”

Nine-year-old Aisha shared her enthusiasm:“I loved the Barbies section of the festival. The girls' games were more diverse and plentiful than before.” Thirteen-year-old Kanishkka noted,“This was my first time at the festival, and it was amazing. The decorations were eye-catching, and the games were unique and engaging.”

Sudha, a mother of two, mentioned,“Although we came on the last day, the kids had a great fun exploring the different games, especially since they recognized many of the characters from the festival.”

The closing ceremony featured a thrilling performance by the Rouh Al Sharq Choir, which had the audience on their feet. The choir performed popular SpaceToon cartoon songs and hits related to the Qatar World Cup, evoking fond memories for both children and their parents.

Highlights included special performances by prominent Arab musicians such as Kuwaiti singer Humood AlKhuder and Syrian artists Tarek Alarabi Tourgane and Rasha Rizk, Qatari singer Dana Al Meer, and singer Essam Sukkar which added to the festival's vibrant and festive atmosphere.

This year's zones were broken into the following sections: Preschool, Girls, Boys, Anime, Family, Movie Land, Stage, F&B, Theming Area, and Retail. With 76 mascots and over 50 international brands, Qatar Toy Festival had entertainment catered to children of all ages and tastes. Brands participating included Barbie, Marvel, Naruto, to name a few, with new additions such as Mr. Bean and Barney.