Updates On Gaza Humanitarian Access

GAZA, PALESTINE , August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Humanity & Inclusion joins other humanitarian aid organizations providing services in Gaza in releasing a Humanitarian Access Snapshot covering the period from July 30 to August 12. This is the third such snapshot released since July.During this time, access to aid to enter and be safely distributed across Gaza has remained restricted, and the situation has now become more urgent than ever due to the imminent threat of a polio outbreak. Recent wastewater samples have detected the presence of the virus, making children under five particularly vulnerable.This includes approximately 50,000 babies born since the onset of the conflict who have not yet received any vaccinations. The WHO-led immunization campaign, scheduled to begin on August 23, is at risk due to the ongoing violence and severe restrictions on humanitarian access.The continued denial of adequate access for humanitarian organizations is exacerbating this public health emergency, and there is no clear mechanism for the evacuation or delivery of medical supplies.The three Humanitarian Access Snapshots are available here.About UsCo-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Humanity & Inclusion (HI) works in situations of poverty and exclusion, conflict, and disaster. For more than 40 years, we have worked tirelessly alongside people with disabilities and individuals experiencing hardship to help them meet their basic needs, improve their living conditions, and promote respect for their dignity and fundamental rights.

