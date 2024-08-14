Google Launches Made-In-India Pixel 8 Smartphones

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 14 (KNN) In a significant move that underscores India's growing importance in the global tech landscape, has officially begun rolling out its made-in-India Pixel 8 smartphones.

This development comes on the heels of the tech giant's announcement last October, outlining plans to assemble its Pixel series in India.

Google India confirmed the news via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Excited to announce that the first of our Made in India Google #Pixel8 devices have started rolling off the production lines." The company also expressed gratitude for its partnership with India's IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Google has partnered with Compal, its manufacturing partner, which has in turn collaborated with India's Dixon Technologies for the local assembly of Pixel 8 smartphones.

While Google has not officially disclosed its local manufacturing partners, this information aligns with statements made by Dixon's managing director, Atul B. Lall, during a July earnings call where he confirmed the company's relationship with Compal.

It's worth noting that currently, only the standard Pixel 8 model is being manufactured locally. The Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a are not included in this initial phase of local production.

However, industry insiders suggest that Google's Pixel A series is expected to be the next in line for local manufacturing in India.

This move by Google is part of a broader strategy to expand its presence in South Asia and capitalise on India's burgeoning manufacturing potential.

It also aligns with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing through various incentives aimed at making the country self-reliant in mobile phone assembly.

The decision to manufacture in India could potentially lead to more competitive pricing for Pixel devices in the Indian market, although Google has not yet announced any changes in this regard.

It also positions Google to better compete with other smartphone manufacturers who have already established local production lines in India.

As the global tech industry continues to diversify its supply chains, India's role as a manufacturing hub is becoming increasingly prominent. Google's entry into local production not only boosts the "Make in India" initiative but also signals a growing trend of major tech companies investing in India's manufacturing ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)