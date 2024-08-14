Ganja State Philharmonic Hall To Mark National Music Day
The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall invites music lovers to enjoy
a series of concerts dedicated to the National Music Day on
September 18-20, Azernews reports.
Co-organized by Ganja State Philharmonic with the support of the
Ganja City Executive Power, the project "The Power of Music" will
feature concert programs of the Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra, the
Folk Instruments Ensemble and music schools operating under the
Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Culture.
The main goal of the "The Power of Music" project is to promote
classical music, national values and facilitate the effective
spending of people's leisure time. Admission to the concerts is
free.
September 18 is observed in Azerbaijan as the National Music
Day, which coincides with the birthday of the outstanding composer
Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of Azerbaijani written music and
author of the first opera in the East.
The tradition of celebrating the birthday of the great composer
as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor, maestro Niyazi, who
used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's
death.
National Music Day was officially established in Azerbaijan in
2009 by a presidential decree. The day serves as an opportunity to
honor the country's musical traditions and promote cultural
awareness among its citizens.
The music feast is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout
Azerbaijan. The day is marked by numerous cultural events, music
festivals, concerts, which demonstrate the country's musical
diversity and talents.
