Back To School And Beyond: Keeping Lunches Cool With Packit!

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Packing healthy lunches can be a challenge, especially with busy mornings and picky eaters. This year, PackIt is helping families ditch the stress and embrace the cool with innovative solutions just in time for the back to school season.

Say Hello to Faster Mornings

PackIt's lunch boxes and bags boast a revolutionary feature - patented ECOFREEZE® Technology. This built-in, freezable gel eliminates the need for separate ice packs, saving you precious time each morning. Simply fold your PackIt flat in the freezer overnight, and by morning, your bag is ready to keep lunches fresh and cool for hours.

Fun & Functional Styles for Everyone

From playful prints for younger kids to sleek designs for teens and adults, PackIt offers a variety of cool styles and colors to suit everyone's taste.

Not Just for Kids!

Busy families and adults on-the-go can benefit from PackIt, too. Their Freezable Hampton Lunch Bag and Freezable New Essential Cooler are perfect for packing snacks, drinks, and meals for work, long commutes, or even picnics. And the Freezable Grocery Tote keeps groceries and perishables fresh on your shopping trips, making errands easier.

Complete Your Lunch Packing Journey with PackIt

Looking for portion control and meal prepping options? PackIt's Mod Bento Containers feature removable and adjustable dividers that let you create customized spaces for each food item. Pair these with PackIt's Freezable Bags for a complete, organized lunch solution.

Follow the Fun!

Get inspired by delicious and healthy lunch ideas! Follow PackIt on social media (@PackItCool) and explore their full range of products at PackIt.com .

