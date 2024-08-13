Juliet Lyons Shines Light On Rare Airway Disease With“Breath Of Gratitude”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Billboard-charting and award-winning recording artist Juliet Lyons of Los Angeles, CA has unveiled her latest New Age album which symbolically recognizes and explores Juliet's journey with the rare and chronic airway disease, Idiopathic Subglottic Stenosis. Diagnosed in 2019, the effects two in a million people.A prolific songwriter, composer, and producer with hundreds of and television credits, Juliet felt the need to create a project which allowed her to process and express the life and musical challenges the disease has brought. Said Juliet,“I feel a calling to be open about this - as an emotional release, yes - but even more so to shed light on this rare disease, and let others know they are not alone in their struggles.”"Breath of Gratitude" is characterized by melodic, gentle, flowing and uplifting music, and showcases Juliet's ethereal voice – at times whispery soft, and at times soaring. The album features musical contributions from powerhouses such as GRAMMY® winners Lili Haydn, and MB Gordy, GRAMMY® nominees Esin Aydingoz, and Kirsten Agresta Copely, LATIN GRAMMY® nominee Euro Zambrano, Robin Sandoval and Wenda Williamson.All net proceeds of album sales through Bandcamp will be donated to research and awareness for Idiopathic Subglottic Stenosis though the month of August, and can be purchased at their website .Juliet's body of work in the New Age genre is vast and filled with accolades. Her album,“The Light Within” charted #3 on Billboard's New Age Chart and won a Hollywood Music In Media Award for the song,“The Eternal Now (ft. Ron Korb).” Juliet has collaborated with GRAMMY® Winners Deepak Chopra, Paul Avgerinos, and Kabir Sehgal on the meditative track, Identity. Her album,“NOVA: An Acoustic Journey,” in collaboration with John McLean Allan, charted at #1 on the iTunes and Amazon New Age Charts.Read more of Juliet's story and view behind the scenes photos:Watch“Breath of Gratitude” trailer:Connect and follow Juliet on Instagram: @julietlyons

