STARRS Leadership Announces 'Rally For Our Republic'

"The rally will uncover the truth behind the dangerous and divisive Marxist ideology infiltrating the military, schools, and culture," according to STARRS.

- Ronald J. Scott, Jr., Ph.D. and President and CEO, STARRSSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join us in Scottsdale, Arizona, for a thought-provoking morning event that will empower and inspire you to“Wake Up, Stand Up, Speak Up, and Never Give Up” in the fight against the destructive forces threatening our nation.Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS) is hosting the STARRS "Rally for Our Republic" on September 7, 2024, 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM MST at Dream City Church, 28700 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85266 or anywhere in the country via Livestream.Featured speakers at this morning's event include former Air Force/Space Force Lt Colonel Matthew Lohmeier, STARRS Executive Vice President, who will share his insights and personal experiences on how this harmful ideology threatens the core of our nation's military.Lohmeier is the best-selling author of the book,“Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military“ (copies available for sale and signing at the event). His story about how he saw and then called out the divisive anti-American ideology pushed down on the military, which got him fired and losing his pension for speaking the truth, is being made into a major documentary that will be released this fall.Other speakers include whistleblower Ann Atkinson, who will talk about the pervasive influence of DEI in higher education.Timothy Sandefur of the Goldwater Institute will discuss liberty champion Frederick Douglass and the American Dream. Copies of his book,“Frederick Douglass: Self-Made Man” will be available for sale and signing.Kim Miller, leader of Arizona Women of Action, will discuss what happens when women wake up to the Left's manipulations.Finally, dynamic motivator and educator Ray Semko, the D*I*C*E Man, well-known for his powerful D*I*C*E presentations in the military, will remind the audience never to give up. He will also emcee the entire morning with his signature style.This event is a must-attend for military veterans, patriotic citizens, and anyone concerned about the direction of our nation's military and culture. Speakers will illuminate the importance of speaking the truth, standing up for what is right, and protecting the values that have made our nation and military strong.“We will delve into the topics of Critical Race Theory (CRT), Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and the new“woke” culture/censorship that is undermining our national security and cohesion. Lohmeier will provide valuable knowledge and ways to combat these threats and reclaim the integrity of our armed forces. He will also premier the trailer of his upcoming documentary,” said Ronald J. Scott, Jr., Ph.D., and President and CEO of STARRS.Saturday Rally tickets are only $30 per person to attend the event in North Scottsdale and $20 to watch the livestream anywhere in America.On Friday night before the Rally, there will be a VIP Meet & Greet with a dinner buffet at the Cambria Hotel. You can meet the speakers and STARRS leaders, get books signed, and meet others of like mind who are concerned about what's happening to our military. The cost is $130 per person, which includes the Saturday Rally with reserved seats at the front.QUESTIONS:Contact ...Event Site & RegistrationMEDIA ATTENDANCE:Contact:...719-651-5943ABOUT STARRSSTARRS -- STAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES -- the purpose of the (501(c)(3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation's wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to

