Indian Envoy Inaugurates Library Of Indian Books

Colombo, August 13: Bharat Kosh, a repository of Indic-knowledge, was inaugurated by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka H.E Santosh Jha at the Colombo Public Library today. The Bharat Kosh at the centurion old Colombo Public Library showcases a curated selection of on India and written by the Indian authors, comprising artifacts, and cultural treasures that celebrate India's diverse heritage and reflects the deep historical and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka. The inauguration of Bharat Kosh marks the commencement of the Bharat Sri Lanka Maitri Week 2024, a week-long celebration highlighting the vibrant cultural and artistic exchanges between India and Sri Lanka.

The week is being celebrated by the High Commission of India and its cultural arm Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre to commemorate the 78th Independence Day of India. A highlight of the celebrations will be the Bharat Sri Lanka Maitri Utsav being organised from 15-18 August at Colombo's iconic Independence Square and Park.

The Utsav will feature a Traditional Handicrafts Exhibition showcasing works by artisans from India and Sri Lanka, Cultural Performances featuring diverse troupes from both countries, and an Open Mic Evening providing a platform for university and school students to showcase their talents. Additionally, the Food Festival will offer a delightful array of Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine and other culinary delights, complemented by Book Stalls and various engaging activities and exhibitions.

The Bharat-Sri Lanka Maitri Utsav 2024 aims to deepen cultural ties and celebrate the rich heritage shared by the two civilisational twins. The Utsav will be open for the public from the evening of 15 August 2024.

