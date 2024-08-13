Pennsylvania Manufacturer Seeks To Welcome New Americans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Twin Saints Leather's New American Gift

SAXONBURG, PA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Twin Saints Leather, a boutique of custom corporate and occasion gifts , has announced the unveiling of a new entirely American made and sourced gift perfect for welcoming a new American , celebrating a service milestone, or other patriotic event. The practical hard formed leather tray is made from domestic vegetable tanned cowhide. The hides themselves are tanned in Missouri using a traditional, and more environmentally friendly, process that utilizes natural vegetable tannins as opposed to toxic chromium. Once the hides are cut in Twin Saints Leather's Pennsylvania workshop, the forming and finishing of each item is a laborious process that takes over three days from start to finish. To achieve their signature hard formed style, Twin Saints Leather valet trays are stretched wet over forms and left to dry. Afterwards they are cut, finished, embossed, dyed and polished. Twin Saint's new patriotic tray is deeply embossed with the simple phrase“The United States of America.”In a comment discussing the new product, company owner Nicole Horgan echoed a similar message to the one she shared earlier thanking Pennsylvania Senator Robert Casey's office for its assistance in navigating the Covid-19 pandemic.“We feel that participation in American manufacturing is a patriotic thing. We depend on the government for certain things, and they depend on us. We want to celebrate what brings us together.”

