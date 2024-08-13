Films Directed By Arab Women To Be Screened In Rio

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro state hosts from August 17 to 25 the 4th Arab Women's Festival , with films directed by Arab women on view in the cities of Rio de Janeiro, Niterói, and Duque de Caxias. Twenty-seven films by Arab filmmakers living in their birth countries or in diaspora will be available. The festival will also feature commented sessions, roundtables, and the foreign presence of director Nour Ouayda and curator Alia Ayman.

One film in the program is The Feeling of Being Watched , where Algerian American director Assia Boundaoui reveals a major FBI operation against the Muslim population in the United States. Another one is Tell Your Tale, Little Bird by Egyptian Lebanese Arab Loutfi, which questions the concept of terrorism.

In 'Vibrations from Gaza”, deaf children describe the world in sign language

In Your Father Was Born 100 Years Old, and So Was the Nakba , Palestinian filmmaker living in Canada Razan AlSalah returns to Haifa through Google Streetview, since Palestinians have been denied their return to their homeland. In Vibrations from Gaza , Palestinian-born based in Canada Rehab Nazzal shows the reality in Gaza from the perspective of deaf children.

Other movies will be on view, too, so check the program. Curators are Alia Ayman – who resides between Cairo and New York – Carol Almeida – researcher, professor and Brazilian film curator – and Analu Bambirra – a Brazilian with a degree in Cinema and Audiovisual Media, and the creator of the Arab Women's Film Festival.

Screening venues

In the city of Rio de Janeiro, the festival takes place at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center . In Niterói at Cine Arte UFF. Duque de Caxias will have a screening day at the Baixada Fluminense Education School of the Rio de Janeiro State University (FEBF/UERJ) and two days at the Gomeia Galpão Criativo. Admission is free.

The festival is produced by Partisane Filmes, Caprisciana Produções, and Circular Filmes, and held by the country's Federal Government, Ministry of Culture, Rio de Janeiro State Government, State Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy, and Banco do Brasil Cultural Center.

