(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The payments solution provider for the insurance ranked 1639 on the list, with 316% growth over the last 3 years.

Inc. magazine announced that ePayPolicy is No. 1639 on its annual Inc. 5000 list , one of the most well-known rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The data-driven rankings highlight successful entrepreneurial companies, and has featured companies like Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Patagonia in previous years. This was both ePayPolicy's third year to apply and make the list.

ePayPolicy Makes Inc. 5000 List for 3rd Straight Year

"We're honored to be included among the country's most dynamic and growing companies once again," said CEO Mark Engels. "It's a testament to the value that our products bring to our customers, and the incredible team we have here building them."

ePayPolicy was built to serve the insurance industry, founded on the belief that payments should be the easiest thing that agencies, brokers, MGAs, premium finance companies and carriers manage. The insurance industry has lagged behind most other verticals when it comes to modern, efficient digital payments and money movement. ePayPolicy's suite of tools are changing that.

"We've made significant investments over these last 3 years to bring new products and features to our platform, in direct partnership with our customers," said Engels. "We have more integrated tools than ever before to make their payment processes the simplest thing that they do."

The company, which began with efficient online payment pages, has since added dozens of integrations into popular management and accounting systems, as well as features like Payables Connect for faster accounting reconciliation, and CheckMate , a modern lockbox solution for insurance companies still managing paper checks.

ePayPolicy's latest enhancement, Finance Connect allows insurance companies to offer faster access to financing for their insureds, while maintaining existing relationships with their PFC partners.

"We never want to build products in a vacuum, without our customer's feedback," said Engels. "More than anything, we're passionate about making business easier for them. This recognition affirms that we're still on the right track."

About ePayPolicy

ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation and more. 7,500+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy and their expert, live support team to handle their payments every day. Learn more:

ePayPolicy

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458

jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

