“EDUCATED” MEETS“THE GLASS CASTLE” IN NEW HEART-WRENCHING MEMOIR

I'VE NEVER BEEN TO FRANCE by Sara Lynne George

- The Texas MailUNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- I'VE NEVER BEEN TO FRANCE by Sara Lynne George is a lifeline for anyone who's ever felt lost, broken, or alone. With its raw emotion and engaging storytelling, it is capturing attention from many corners of the publishing world.For fans of powerful memoirs and inspirational true stories, the book is already generating noteworthy praise.The New York Times calls it "a tour de force of resilience and hope."Adds Oprah's Book Club,“A must read."I'VE NEVER BEEN TO FRANCE is a rollercoaster ride through the darkest corners of human experience and the blinding light of hope.From the seedy underworld of high-end escorting to the heart-wrenching battles of motherhood, the author bares her soul in this gripping page-turner. With the honesty of "Educated" and the grit of "The Glass Castle," this memoir pushes boundaries and defies expectations.The Texas Mail calls it“a raw and unflinchingly honest memoir. With an unwavering commitment to truth, George's narrative exposes the harsh realities of exploitation and the incredible resilience required to reclaim one's self-worth.”Explore the harrowing depths of addiction, trauma, and abuse, and witness the triumphant rise of a woman determined to reclaim her life. George's journey of self-discovery will inspire you, challenge you, and ultimately change the way you see the world.“I believe that by sharing my experiences openly, I can help others who are struggling to see that they are not alone and that there is a way out,” George says.“It's about breaking the silence and the shame that often surround these issues.”“My journey has been long and painful, but it has also been profoundly transformative,” George adds.“I hope my story can inspire others to embark on their paths to healing and self-discovery.”I'VE NEVER BEEN TO FRANCE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORSARA LYNNE GEORGE resides in a quiet town in Southern California, away from the bustle of the city, where she is raising her family of all boys. Prior to her writing career, she was a dedicated business owner and accomplished professional in the corporate world.

