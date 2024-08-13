K Raheja Corp unveils ‘Azaadi Ki Dhun’ A Stirring ‘Acapella’ Anthem for India’s 77th Independence Day

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 13th, 2024: In an interesting blend of creativity and patriotism, K Raheja Corp, India’s leading real estate conglomerate, unveils ‘Azaadi Ki Dhun’ - an acapella anthem from the group, especially penned and crafted to celebrate the spirit of India’s 77th Independence Day. This unique composition is more than just a song; it is a harmonious showcase of the incredible talent within K Raheja Corp, where every note, beat, and rhythm is brought to life purely through the power of the human voice. True to the acapella format, it makes no use of musical instruments.



Sung by a chorus of gifted voices from within the organization, ‘Azaadi Ki Dhun’ is a testament to the versatility of vocal expression – an anthem from our people to India. Those who didn’t lend their voices contributed with an array of innovative sounds, ranging from hums and finger snaps to lip rolls and chest thumps, creating a rich tapestry of auditory experiences. The anthem features a fascinating imitation of several musical instruments—drums, shakers, trumpets, and bass guitars, all skilfully replicated by the people of K Raheja Corp.



Speaking on the musical’s launch, Cheryl D’souza Waldiya, AVP – Corporate Communications, K Raheja Corp, “We are delighted with how 'Azaadi Ki Dhun' has come to life. This anthem is a celebration of K Raheja Corp’s commitment to building the nation, something we strive for each day, through our brands, that touch the lives of people across India. With no instruments and purely captivating voices, the lyrics resonate well, capturing the essence of what we stand for. What’s interesting is that we’ve involved on-site labourers, adding an authentic touch, making this anthem not just a piece of music, but a true representation of the spirit of real estate and the foundations upon which our country is built.”







