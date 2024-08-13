British nuclear submarine captain gets booted due to porn

(MENAFN) The Royal Navy has dismissed a prominent submarine captain, previously honored and well-regarded, following allegations that he sent an explicit to a junior sailor with whom he had an inappropriate relationship. The captain, who commanded one of the Royal Navy's Vanguard-class submarines equipped with Trident II missiles, had previously been celebrated for his distinguished service, including meeting Princess Anne and receiving the Order of the British Empire for his top-secret work.



According to The Sun, the captain, once one of the youngest officers to lead an attack submarine before advancing to command a nuclear missile submarine, is accused of engaging in an illicit relationship with a junior sailor. Reports indicate that he not only sent graphic selfies but also recorded and shared a video of one of their sexual encounters with the sailor. The specifics regarding the sailor's gender remain unclear.



The Royal Navy responded to the allegations with a stern statement, asserting that accountability will be enforced irrespective of rank or status. “Anyone who is found culpable will be held accountable for their actions,” a Navy spokesperson declared, emphasizing the commitment to maintaining the highest standards within the service.



Initially reassigned to desk duty, the captain was ultimately dismissed from the Navy after the admiralty reviewed the explicit content. The Royal Navy has faced previous controversies involving inappropriate relationships, including a 2017 case where the captain and first officer of HMS Vigilant were charged with having affairs with junior female officers. The incident highlights ongoing challenges related to maintaining conduct standards in the armed forces.

