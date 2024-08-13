MERIT Celebrates 7Th Consecutive INC 5000 Listing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Yijun Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of MERITMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global endpoint service and provider specializing in multiple therapeutic areas, announced today that it has been named to the 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the seventh year in a row. MERIT received the rank of 3232 for the 2024 list.“For MERIT to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 for a seventh-year running is a remarkable achievement,” said Yijun Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT.“This honor is a direct result of both the hard work of our entire team as well as our commitment to delivering innovation to our clients through our proprietary EXCELSIORTM technology platform,” he added.ABOUT MERITMERIT is an innovative, global clinical trial endpoint and technology services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology, cardiac safety, dermatology, and neurology. We partner with CROs as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional clinical trials. Together our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide.MERIT's offices are in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, and Shanghai, China. We have a proven track record of providing endpoint expertise to 13 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, supporting sites in 62 countries around the world. Learn more atABOUT EXCELSIORMERIT's comprehensive, cloud-based software solution elevates efficiency and accuracy in the collection and interpretation of clinical trial imaging data. Client benefits of EXCELSIOR include 24/7 data access, immediate data transfer, and no geographic limitations. EXCELSIOR is built to meet regulatory requirements including HIPAA, 21 CFR Part 11, GDPR, and HGRAC.INC 5000 METHODOLOGYThe Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies is considered by many to be a top hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent -- not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

Stacy Sanderson

MERIT

+1 608-284-8810

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube