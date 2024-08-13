China reveals largest cargo drone for civilian use

(MENAFN) China has introduced its largest civilian cargo drone to date, marking a significant step in its efforts to develop a low-altitude economy. The new twin-engine drone successfully completed its maiden flight on Sunday in Sichuan province, carrying a two-tonne payload for approximately 20 minutes. This development is reported by state media and attributed to Sichuan Tingden Science and Technology Innovation Co., the company behind the drone's design.



As China’s leading drone manufacturer expands its testing of larger, autonomous aerial vehicles, the country's focus is on creating a thriving low-altitude aviation sector. The government aims to build an economy worth around USD279 billion by 2030, a dramatic increase from its value in 2023. This sector encompasses a wide range of applications, from commercial deliveries to potentially transporting people.



Currently, drones in China are already utilized for commercial delivery services. Industry insiders highlight several benefits of drone-based deliveries, including faster transit times, reduced transportation costs, and the ability to access hard-to-reach locations, such as rooftops in crowded urban areas. The advancements in drone technology also open up possibilities for carrying passengers in the future, reflecting the sector's ambitious growth trajectory.



