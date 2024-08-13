Global Empty IV Bags Market Size, Supply, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Empty intravenous bags are medical supplies used to administer medications and fluids intravenously. They are sterile containers with a or orifice for fluid administration and a port for attaching tubing and other components made of flexible plastic polymers, typically polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polyolefin. When purchased, these containers are void of liquids and medications. They are employed in healthcare facilities to prepare and administer intravenous therapies such as parenteral nutrition, blood transfusions, administration, and hydration.

Empty intravenous packs come in various shapes and sizes to accommodate fluid quantities and delivery requirements. Common IV administration sets and connectors are compatible with these products. By utilizing empty IV bags, medical professionals can modify the type and number of medications or fluids administered to each patient. They provide a secure and regulated environment for intravenous drug preparation and administration. Appropriately handling and adherence to aseptic procedures are essential to avoid contamination and ensure patient safety when utilizing empty IV bags.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Government Initiatives Drive the Global Market

Government agencies in several countries are taking steps to reduce the use of phthalates in intravenous packs without compromising patient safety. Denmark, as part of its initial national phthalate strategy, banned Di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP), Dibp Plasticizer (DIBP), and Butyl Benzyl Phthalate (BBP). The Danish Health and Medicines Authority (DHMA) has issued guidelines regarding the decreased use of specific phthalates in medical devices.

These initiatives sought to guarantee that the use of classified phthalates in medical devices continued to decline. Favorable reimbursement policies in various nations are anticipated to fuel market expansion. In the United States, the CMS covers numerous surgical and therapeutic procedures necessitating IV bags. Similarly, government agencies in other nations cover a portion of various treatment procedures, which is expected to increase demand for IV bags.

Developments in IV Bag Manufacturing Technology Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The manufacturers of IV bags perpetually invest in research and development to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of the bags. This permits the manufacturers to enhance the efficacy of the bags without altering their aesthetics. This contributes to ensuring that patients receive treatment of the highest potential quality. Among the most important topics in this field are the development of novel materials, the improvement of medication compatibility, and the expansion of preventative measures.

As a direct result of technological advancements, manufacturers can now offer more sophisticated and specialized IV packs without fluids to customers who require them. This is an advance over the previous circumstance, in which manufacturers could not meet their customers' demands.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global empty IV bags market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. North America has the greatest market share and is anticipated to expand significantly throughout the projection period. One of the factors influencing the region's growing use of empty IV bags is the availability of strong distribution channels and the simplicity with which healthcare technologies can be accessed. The adoption of empty IV bags in the region is also anticipated to increase due to the high disease prevalence, supporting reimbursement policies, and well-defined regulatory framework.

Additionally, the FDA has implemented several steps to address the IV solution shortage in North America. According to the guidelines, manufacturers must give the FDA a six-month advance notice of any production halts or drug discontinuations. The FDA is also quickening the review process for new medication applications to facilitate commercializing more IV solution products. This element is anticipated to dominate and drive the market. Additionally, the FDA is working to promote the use of PVC bag alternatives because of the environmental harm caused by PVC bags, which is anticipated to increase the use of non-PVC empty IV bags in the area.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. Europe retained a sizable market share of over 25.68%, thanks to numerous major companies, the rising incidence of cancer, and helpful government measures. For instance, according to the WHO, 1.9 million people die from cancer yearly, and more than 3.7 million new cases are diagnosed. Additionally, it stated that cancer is the area's second leading cause of illness and mortality. Over the forecast period, the non-PVC empty IV bag market is predicted to develop quickly. The market is being stimulated by the European Commission's extensive efforts to regulate risks brought on by the use of PVC and phthalates as raw materials in the manufacture of medical devices.

Key Highlights



The global empty IV bags market was valued at USD 54 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 9.54 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global empty IV bags market is bifurcated into PVC and non-PVC. The PVC segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

Based on material, the global empty IV bags market is divided into polypropylene, polyester ether, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), and others. The ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global empty IV bags market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global empty IV bags market are Baxter; B. Braun Medical Inc.; ICU MEDICAL, INC.; Wipak; RENOLIT SE; TECHNOFLEX; Sippex IV bags; JW Life Science Corp; Fresenius Kabi AG; POLYCINE GmbH; BAUSCH Advanced Technology Group; and BD.

Market News



In June 2022, Gufic Biosciences partnered with a French company to produce its novel technology locally in India. Gufic Biosciences first introduced two-chamber IV bags composed of polypropylene (DEHP-free) with peelable aluminum foil that could store unstable medications that required reconstitution right before giving them to a patient, which is expected to drive the growth of the empty IV bags industry shortly.

In January 2022, ICU Medical acquired Smiths Medical from Smiths Group plc. The acquisition of Smiths Medical syringe and ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products to the ICU Medical portfolio creates a leading infusion therapy company with a more robust global reach.



Global Empty IV Bags Market: Segmentation

By Product



PVC

Non-PVC



By Material



Polypropylene

Polyester Ether

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



