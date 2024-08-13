Trump, Musk live conversation on X encounters technical issues

(MENAFN) A "live conversation" between former US President Donald Trump and X owner Elon Musk encountered significant issues on Monday, with many users unable to access the stream. The technical difficulties persisted for over half an hour, prompting Musk to attribute the problem to what he described as a "massive DDOS attack on X." He stated that the platform's staff were working to resolve the situation.



Musk indicated that if the issue could not be swiftly rectified, the conversation might proceed with a limited number of live listeners, with plans to post the unedited audio later. Prior to the conversation’s intended start, electronic music was being played on the platform. Musk later confirmed that they would proceed with the smaller number of concurrent listeners at 8:30 PM ET and post the audio immediately afterward.



The status of the interview remains unclear, and there is uncertainty about whether the alleged cyberattack is genuinely occurring. Despite these issues, other features of the X platform appeared to be functioning normally. The technical problems came amid heightened anticipation, as Musk and Trump had promoted the interview on their X accounts earlier in the day.



Trump, who recently ended a nearly year-long hiatus from X, used the opportunity to post several campaign-related messages. This return to the platform coincides with his struggle in national polls against Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

