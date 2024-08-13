US shares end Monday’s session with mixed results

(MENAFN) The major stock exchanges in the US closed with mixed results on Monday. The Industrial Average declined by 140 points, or 0.36 percent, ending the day at 39,357. In contrast, the remained essentially unchanged, finishing the session flat at 5,344. The showed a slight positive movement, gaining 35 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 16,780, reflecting some upward momentum in the tech sector.



The market's uncertainty was further highlighted by the increase in the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, which rose by 1.7 percent to reach 20.71. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury yield saw a slight decrease of 1 percent, settling at 3.906 percent, indicating a cautious outlook among investors regarding long-term economic conditions.



In the currency markets, the US dollar index inched up by 0.02 percent to 103.15, showing a marginal gain. Meanwhile, the euro experienced a modest increase of 0.11 percent, rising to USD1.0928 against the dollar, reflecting a slight improvement in the euro's position relative to the greenback.



Commodities saw significant movement, particularly in the precious metals and oil markets. Gold surged by 1.7 percent, reaching USD2,472 per ounce, while silver also climbed by 1.9 percent to USD27.97 per ounce, indicating strong demand for safe-haven assets. In the energy sector, oil prices rose sharply by around 3 percent, with global benchmark Brent crude trading at USD81.91 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at USD79.66 per barrel, reflecting ongoing concerns about supply constraints.

