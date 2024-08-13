Nine Complete Training At Al Jazeera Institute Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Jazeera Institute completed the fifth week of its summer camp I'lm which was launched in July. The Future Presenter Course was presented by journalist Dr. Rania Al Gammal for nine trainees from schools.

In this context, Al Gammal said that this course provided an opportunity for young talents to show their abilities and express their passion for media, where young trainees showed their love and enthusiasm for training and presentation skills. They were really talented.

Al Gammal added:“These young boys and girls have the ability to make a big difference in the field of media, as they have distinguished pitches social and educational intelligence, and promising presentation skills.

“I really wish them all the success in their professional and personal lives.”

Course participants were trained at Al Jazeera Media Institute studios on how to face the camera, how to deal with the autocue, in addition to professional reading and confident presentation skills.

The sixth week will include a series of training courses that deal with negotiation and persuasion skills, audience facing skills, idea presentation and presentation skills.