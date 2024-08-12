Invasion Cost For Russia Up To $211B - British Ministry Of Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has likely already spent up to $211 billion to directly finance the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

That's according to the British of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia planned to surround Kyiv within three days, bring down the government, and conquer most of Ukraine in less than a month. In reality, 900 days on, these objectives have failed," the ministry said.

The report notes that since May of this year, the average daily Russian casualty count has been more than 1,000 Russian killed or wounded.

"Russia has now likely suffered more than half a million needless casualties and deaths," the ministry added.

It is noted that Russia has probably spent up to $211 billion to directly finance their illegal invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine has cost far more and achieved far less than Putin planned," the British Defense Ministry emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualties since the full-scale invasion have amounted to nearly 592,000, including 1,080 soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.