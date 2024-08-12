Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 142 More Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Israeli forces committed three massacres in the last 48 hours, slaughtering 142 Palestinians and injuring some 150 others, said authorities in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

A press statement by the authorities revealed that only 107 of the have been identified.

It added that emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli occupation onslaught since October 7 has risen to 39,897, in addition to 92,152 individuals sustaining injuries.

The number did not account for those under the rubbles of buildings or the missing. (end)

