Storm carries torrential rain to Japan

(MENAFN) On Monday, Tropical Storm Maria struck Japan’s northern region of Iwate, unleashing torrential rainfall that led to significant disruptions in transportation and prompted evacuation orders for residents. The storm, which made landfall with maximum wind speeds reaching 72 kph (45 mph), has created challenging conditions, particularly affecting flights and rail services in the region.



The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings about the potential dangers of mudslides and flooding, exacerbated by recent record-breaking rainfall. Despite the severe weather, there have been no immediate reports of casualties.



In response to the storm's impact, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida assured the public that the government is focused on managing the crisis. “We’ll continue to provide information to residents and support those evacuating,” Kishida stated.



The storm has disrupted travel significantly, including the suspension of some high-speed bullet trains and regular rail services in Iwate and other northern areas. Additionally, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have canceled flights to and from the affected regions. Public broadcaster NHK reported that municipal authorities are urging residents in Iwate to seek shelter as a precaution.



MENAFN12082024000045015682ID1108544352