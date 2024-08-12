Airport Security Market Drivers, Report, Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The Global Airport Security size was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8 % from 2022 to 2030 and reach around USD 22.7 billion. The intention of the file is to estimate marketplace length and destiny boom capability throughout numerous segments, inclusive of infrastructure, technologies, services, and regions. The supplier services have been additionally taken into consideration whilst figuring out marketplace segmentation. From the sales of the important thing gamers withinside the marketplace, the overall marketplace length of the worldwide marketplace became calculated by the use of the bottom-up procedure. Following the dedication of the general marketplace length, the overall marketplace became divided into numerous segments and sub-segments, which were then demonstrated through number one studies, which included important interviews with key individuals such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, and executives. To whole the general marketplace engineering procedure and arrive at precise data for all segments and subsegments, those records triangulation and marketplace breakdown approaches have been used.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Globally, the Number of Airports is Growing.



Some countries still in the process of developing their economies are putting money into new airport construction projects, which will in the long run create new opportunities for participants to expand their businesses. There are a number of factors at play, one of which is the fact that both India and China are working to expand their airport infrastructure in the region. They are simply the most countries in the region that are building large airports, despite the fact that they are not the only countries in the region that are doing so. Airport Technology reports that in order to satisfy the growing demand for air travel, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) intends to construct 216 new airports by the year 2035.



The Airport is Experiencing a Surge in the Prevalence of Hacking Attempts



In particular, the airline industry has access to large amounts of data made available by more recent technologies such as the Internet of Things. If a cyberattack were to compromise these records, airlines would face a number of difficult challenges. There is nothing that could possibly be considered more cliche than the idea that cyber-threats and terrorist acts are on the rise and have had an effect on every business on the planet. Threats to a company's cybersecurity not only present a financial challenge but also endanger the market credibility and brand image of the business. Due to the cutthroat nature of the current market, no business can afford to take either of these risks. The market will be propelled forward by these requirements for the protection of its customers.

Market Restraints



Causing as Little Disruption as Possible for the Consumer



These devices, systems, and technologies can come at a significant financial investment. The installation and maintenance of these systems can also be quite pricey. Customers will have to wait longer in line while going through airport security checks if there are several devices available at the airport for use in the screening process. Therefore, it is a greater challenge for this market to improve the safety precautions for the customers while at the same time consuming a very small amount of time. These are some of the factors that are preventing the airport security market from expanding even further.

Market Opportunities



Demand for Air Travel is Continuing to Rising



Travel and tourism are experiencing significant growth as a result of this growth. It opens up a wide variety of doors for the manufacturers and producers currently operating in the airport security market. They are investing millions of dollars in the research and development of their products. This makes it possible for them to develop a new generation of airport security technologies, systems, and devices that are much more effective at protecting passengers and airport staff, and then market those products to the public. Additionally, these companies have the ability to rationalize

charging higher prices for them.



Segmental Insights

The market has been divided into cybersecurity, perimeter security, screening, surveillance, and access control based on technology. New vulnerabilities and threats to cybersecurity have emerged as a result of technological advancements. To manage security, baggage solutions, and passenger processing systems, airports use a complex web of IT networks and control systems. Because they rely heavily on big data, IoT, cloud, and digital technologies, cyber threats can be disruptive in a variety of ways. For systems like the air traffic control system, global distribution system, and computer reservation system, cybersecurity solutions focus on the preservation of IT infrastructure and critical data. By technology, the screening application segment dominates the global market.

Regional Insights

North America will have the largest share of the Airport Security Market. This is partly due to the fact that most manufacturers of airport security products and technologies are based in the United States. Another important factor is that America and Canada still have the world's largest middle classes. These people in the middle still have a lot of money. This implies that they can afford to fly and that they can fly frequently.

Indeed, the North American region may have the greatest number of flyers of any region on the planet.

The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to have the highest regional CAGR. The reason for this is that India and China's middle classes are rapidly expanding. These middle classes want and need to fly much more frequently. This explains the increase in travel. More than half of the world's population has never flown before, with India and China accounting for the majority of these people. The fact that India and China are expanding their airport infrastructure in the region is also a factor. They are not, however, the only countries in the region that are building large-scale airports; they are simply the most.

The market for airport security in the European Union is growing steadily. The reason for this is that there are more people flying in Europe. This is especially true as European economies improve and people become wealthier in general and in the Middle East and Latin America, as well.

Key Players



American Science and Engineering, Inc. (US),

Autoclear LLC (US),

E.I.A. SpA (US),

FLIR Systems, Inc. (US),

L3 Security & Detection Systems (US),

OSI Systems, Inc. (US),

Robert Bosch LLC (US),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Smiths Detection LLC (US), and

Westminster Aviation Security Services Ltd (UK).



Recent Developments



1 April 2022, CEIA is investing in future growth: combining tradition with the modern, an extensive new building will allow CEIA GmbH to step up its services.

2 Feb 2022, Heathrow partners with CEIA for enhancing security at checkpoints.

May 11, 2022, OSI Systems Receives $12 Million Contract for Border Security Inspection Systems

3 May 2022, Smiths Detection's hi-speed HI-SCAN 100100V-2is X-ray receives qualification on the U.S. Transportation Security Administration's Air Cargo Screening Technology List





