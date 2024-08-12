Curate your perfect soundtrack with Yango Play's latest AI-powered music features

(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Curate your perfect soundtrack with Yango Play's latest AI-powered features

Dubai, UAE - 12 August 2024: Yango Play, the first AI-powered entertainment super app that combines video streaming, live TV channels, music, and mini-games, has introduced smart features that will take your music experience to the next level along with new tracks, albums, and special playlists. Curated by My Vibe, the app’s AI music recommendation feature that dynamically adapts to each listener's preferences and mood shifts, creates the soundtrack to your life. Whether you're getting pumped for a workout, cruising to work, or just chilling at home, Yango Play has millions of tracks and new AI-generated playlists so you’ll never run out of new music to explore.

From personalised playlists to the latest music releases, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s dive into all the exciting additions that will redefine how you experience music:

Smart AI Playlists: Tailored just for you

Imagine having a personal DJ who knows exactly what you want to hear. That’s what the Smart AI Playlists are all about. These playlists are specially curated to match your favourite music genres and daily activities. Whether you're waking up, driving, hitting the gym, or winding down at night, Smart AI Playlists have the perfect tunes ready for you. Yango Play’s AI checks out your listening history, preferences, and even the time of day to create playlists that feel like they were made just for you. And get this – it can match tracks to you in just 0.003 seconds with 99.9% accuracy.

New music releases: Fresh tunes for your listening pleasure

With about 100 new tracks added daily from various labels, including global hits and local gems, making sure you get the best of both worlds, there’s always something fresh and exciting for listeners. You can take your music anywhere with offline listening too. Simply download your favourite tracks, playlists, and albums right to your device, so you can listen to your music on the go.

Check out some of the latest tracks available on Yango Play, featuring a mix of vibrant beats and soulful melodies.

● Angham’s album “Tigi Neseeb” "تيجي نسيب" offers a rich collection of emotional and powerful ballads that showcase her vocal prowess.

● Rashed Al Majed’s album “Estihala” "استحالة" is a beautiful blend of traditional and contemporary sounds, perfect for fans of Khaleeji music.

● Mohamad Ramadan’s single “Kebeer Balad” "كبير بلد" is a high-energy track that’s sure to get you moving.

● Eminem’s "The Death of Slim Shady", the rap legend’s latest album, is a powerful addition to this list.

● Al Shami, Billboard Arabia's top artist, brings a fresh, modern twist to traditional Arabic music with his hit single “Weiien” "وين". The song is currently number one in the Top 50 Arabic Songs, and its music video garnered 32 million views on YouTube in the first two weeks.

● TUL8T’s "كوكتيل غنائي للفنان توليت حصرياً لحبايب قلبي" offers a unique cocktail of exclusive tracks.

● Abdul Majeed Abdullah’s single "لك ساقني الرب" “Lak Saqeni Al Rab” is a beautifully crafted, emotionally charged ballad that highlights his powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

● Fouad Abdulwahed’s single "كثر الغلا" “Kethr El Ghala” brings a wave of romance and nostalgia, expertly blending traditional and contemporary sounds.

● Muslim’s single "آخر جثة" "Akher Gossa" delivers an intense and powerful anthem, showcasing his unique lyrical style with a punchy, impactful message.

● Abdel Fatah Grini’s single "افيه" “Effeh” is an upbeat, catchy track, sure to get listeners moving with its infectious rhythm and vibrant energy.



Treasure trove of new playlists

Explore Yango Play's vibrant and current music wall collections. Discover the Destinations playlists, perfect for epic road trips, featuring genres that match the unique vibe of various locations. Dive into the Hits by Decades collection to relive unforgettable hits and nostalgic songs from different eras, bringing back all the past decades' feelings.



Yango Play’s Seasonal Collections will also be available on the super app soon. Tailored for every mood, these playlists will make you feel the warmth of summer or the cosy vibes of winter. Perfectly curated to match the season's spirit, these collections will keep your soundtrack fresh and exciting all year round. Stay tuned!

Join the Yango Play community

Ready to transform your music experience? Download Yango Play now from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store and enjoy an exclusive 30-day free trial. After that, it’s just AED 29.99 per month in the UAE (T&Cs apply). Your music or nothing on Yango Play!

-ENDS-









MENAFN12082024004265013835ID1108543940