Unlocking The Power Of Sisterhood: Dr. Twanna Carter To Host Live Event On Strategies For Black Women's Success

- Dr. Twanna CarterBOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of National Black Business Month, Dr. Twanna Carter, an Executive Career Coach specializing in empowering mid and senior-level Black women professionals, is thrilled to announce a YouTube Live event titled "The Sisterhood Strategy: A Secret Weapon for Black Women's Success." The event will take place on August 14, 2024, at 8:35 PM EST and is designed to equip Black women professionals with leadership development tools, personal branding insights, and networking strategies tailored to their unique challenges and aspirations.In this dynamic live session, Dr. Carter will delve into essential topics such as:~Leadership Development: Uncovering the leadership potential within each participant and providing actionable strategies for advancing in their careers.~Personal Branding: Helping attendees craft a powerful personal brand that resonates with their true professional identity and amplifies their career trajectory.~Networking Strategies: Exploring the importance of building a supportive network of peers and mentors, and how the sisterhood can be a pivotal element in professional success.The event will feature an in-depth conversation with entrepreneur Nadia Stone, the visionary behind BTS with Nadia. Nadia has a track record of leveraging her platform to uplift other Black women, creating opportunities for women to excel in their businesses and careers. The dialogue will explore the impact of the Sisterhood Strategy-a unique approach where Black women support one another to amplify visibility, create new opportunities, and achieve unprecedented success. She will also discuss her experiences working with Dr. Twanna and how strategic networking and personal branding have played key roles in her success.Special Segments Include:Live Q&A Session: Attendees will have the opportunity to ask Dr. Twanna and Nadia questions about their career journeys, strategies for success, and how to leverage the power of sisterhood.Actionable Takeaways: Practical steps that participants can implement immediately to enhance their leadership capabilities, strengthen their personal brand, and expand their professional networks.Dr. Twanna, who has a proven track record of helping Black women professionals overcome career challenges and achieve their goals, is passionate about creating spaces where Black women can thrive. "The Sisterhood Strategy" is more than just an event; it's a movement towards empowering Black women to unlock their full potential by embracing the power of community and shared knowledge.To join the event, please visit the following Youtube link on August 14th at 8:35 PM EST: The Sisterhood Strategy - A Secret Weapon for Black Women's Success . Don't miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow with a community of like-minded Black women professionals. You may also view the event live on LinkedIn Live .About Dr. Twanna Carter ICF PCCDr. Twanna is an executive career coach specializing in empowering Black women in mid to senior-level careers. With a focus on leadership development, career advancement, and overcoming workplace challenges, she is dedicated to helping her clients achieve fulfilling and successful careers. With over 20 years of experience, she specializes in helping stressed, busy professional Black women find happiness and fulfillment in better jobs. Dr. Twanna is also the author of Melaninated Magic: 180 Affirmations to Nurture Your Soul and Unleash Your Black Girl Joy, an affirmations journal where she shares empowering affirmations and strategies created specifically for Black women's personal growth and resilience.

