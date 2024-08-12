Blink Fitness Takes Action To Position Business For Future

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seeks to execute value maximizing sale through court-supervised restructuring process

Blink ("Blink" or the "Company"), the affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment, today announced that the Company has made the strategic decision to execute an efficient and value-maximizing sale process to optimize its footprint and position the business for long-term success. To facilitate the sale process, Blink has voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware.

Throughout its sale process, Blink intends to continue to provide members with the high-quality fitness experience they have come to expect. The Company remains committed to its recently announced strategic initiatives to reinvigorate its most popular gyms, elevate its member experience and deepen its community connections, with a continued focus on democratizing fitness for all.

Blink has demonstrated continuous improvement in its financial performance over the past two years with revenue increasing by nearly 40%. In 2024, the Company expects to build on this momentum and deliver the best top and bottom line performance over the last five years.

"Over the last several months, we have been focused on strengthening Blink's financial foundation and positioning the business for long-term success," said Guy Harkless, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Fitness." After evaluating our options, the Board and management team determined that using the court-supervised process to optimize the Company's footprint and effectuate a sale of the business is the best path forward for Blink and will help ensure Blink remains the destination for all people seeking an inclusive, community-focused gym. We thank our entire corporate and gym team for their continued dedication to our members, as well as our vendors and partners for their ongoing support. We look forward to emerging from this process as an even stronger business."

In connection with the court-supervised process, Blink has received a commitment of $21 million in new debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders. Once approved by the Court, this new financing, combined with cash generated from the Company's ongoing operations, will support the business during this process.

Blink Fitness has filed certain customary motions with the Court seeking approval to continue to support its operations during the court-supervised process, including paying employee wages and benefits without interruption. The Company intends to pay vendors and suppliers in full under normal terms for goods and services provided on or after the filing date.

