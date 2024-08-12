DFI Invites Applications For 'Screenwriting For Beginners Lab'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Doha Institute (DFI) is calling for applications until August 15, for a creative writing in Arabic, the 'Screenwriting for Beginners Lab.'

According to the DFI website, applicants should be 18 years old or above. Applicants should submit an email to [email protected] with original short film logline and synopsis; applicant's CV or short bio; copy of applicant's ID; and a short paragraph explaining their interest in the lab.

The five-day lab will be held from September 3 to 7. The lab aims to introduce aspiring filmmakers to the creative process of writing for the screen and will focus on developing dialogue and storytelling techniques in the Arabic language.

The lab will include the foundations of screenwriting, with mentors covering the 'architecture' of screenplays (storytelling, screenplay guidelines, non-verbal storytelling and characterization) and the 'formatting' of a screenplay (visual grammar and Celtx/Final Draft).

“Taught remotely, the lab is offered in Arabic, blending online lectures, assignments and group discussions to give participants a comprehensive and well-rounded understanding of screenwriting,” DFI said on the website.

It added,“As this is a beginner's lab, the aim is for participants to produce a minimum of one scene for their screenplay. They will also have the opportunity to continue their filmmaking journey with the DFI development team, working towards further DFI training and grants programmes.”