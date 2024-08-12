HMC Customer Service Receiving 5,600 Calls A Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)'s Nesma'ak Customer Service has merged as the main of communication for patients, with its call centre receiving an average of 5,600 calls a day.

Nesma'ak Customer Service supports the patients' entire journey at HMC through several services, said Nasser Al Naimi, Chief of Patient Experience at HMC and Director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, while speaking to The Peninsula recently.

“The Nesma'ak Customer Service is the point of triaging, processing, tracking, coordinating the resolution process and addressing all feedback received by customers. Part of Nesma'ak responsibility is the data analysing of complaints, comments and patient satisfaction – highlighting trends and root cause to the higher management,” said Al Naimi.

“Our staff proactively engage with patients and collect satisfaction surveys related to the service provided within HMC,” he added.

According Al Naimi, Nesma'ak Customer Service staff are available at all HMC facilities through over 65 help desks by assisting, guiding and answering the patients and visitors' queries from 6am to 10pm and around the clock at the Hamad General Hospital's Emergency Department.

In-addition to facility-based Nesma'ak staff; HMC offers a 24/7 call centre dedicated to answer patients' queries, assist in managing patients' appointments and receive feedback (complaints, comments and compliments). It received over 785,000 calls between January and June 2024.

“We aim to provide the best, compassioned customer care available 24/7 to all patients and visitors, by integrating automation and recent technology to keep the service at top of the customer service industry,” said Al Naimi.

“Currently the 16060 Nesma'ak Customer Service helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week as part of HMC's commitment to continuously improving services offered to patients and the community,” he added.



Nasser Al Naimi

The helpline offers access to services such as checking, rescheduling, or cancelling an appointment, submitting feedback, queries related to MyHealth Patient Portal, and general inquiries about HMC services.

The customer service team has enhanced its assistance by providing several language options for patients including Arabic, English, Urdu, and Malayalam.

“As part of the new technologies, we have launched automated services for appointment reminders and post-service surveys,” said Al Naimi.

Discussing how the Nesma'ak Customer Service has evolved over the years, Al Naimi said HMC help desk was established back in 2006 and following its transformation to Nesma'ak in 2016, patients' engagement has evolved by 500%.

“With the opening of new facilities in HMC and with more services to be provided to the public, Nesma'ak Customer Service call centre has improved its capability to adapt and serve a higher number of patients and visitors,” he said.

According to Al Naimi, HMC is currently unifying the channel for all facilities, by bringing all facilities under 16060 call centre.

He said HMC has recently completed integrating the Clinical Information System (CIS) of the Heart Hospital, and Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital to the call centre; and by end of September all hospitals including the National Center for Cancer Care and Research will be integrated with the centre.

“All this comes while we are transforming our services by introducing new technologies to further improve patients' experience,” said Al Naimi.

Importantly, specific policy and procedures are followed by Nesma'ak Customer Service to manage patient feedback and complaints.

“In the event of any escalation, the case will be reviewed and triaged by a Nesma'ak staff member to evaluate and direct the case to the facility/department concerned for investigation. Throughout these procedures, the patient may be contacted by a Nasma'ak staff to collect more information if necessary,” said Al Naimi.

“When the case is registered in the system, it receives a unique reference number and sends an automated text message to the patient with his feedback details. A meeting is arranged between the head of the department concerned and the patient/family if clarifications or additional inquiries are requested by the patient/family. This is to ensure the transparency of HMC in dealing with feedback,” he added.

In advice to patients and families, Al Naimi said Nesma'ak stands for“We are listening” and advised all patients and visitors to contact the staff whether on site or though the call centre, whenever requiring assistance at any level of their journey.

“No matter if it is related to appointment management, their experience within HMC facility or just a simple assistance and guidance, we are here to support them,” he said.