Iran’s export of home appliances surges 11 percent in 4 months yr/yr

(MENAFN) Iran's export of home appliances saw an 11 percent increase during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), compared to the same period in the previous year. This information was provided by Mohammad-Mehdi Baradaran, the deputy minister for public industries at the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade. His remarks were made on the sidelines of the 24th edition of Iran’s International Home Appliance Manufacturers Exhibition (HAMEX 2024), held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from August 9 to 13.



The HAMEX 2024 exhibition features a wide range of home appliances, including cooling and heating products, audio and video equipment, kitchen appliances, utensils, gas stoves, grills, barbecues, fryers, vacuum cleaners, irons, juicers, meat grinders, tea makers, and sewing machines. Over 300 domestic and international companies are showcasing their products, including 28 foreign companies specializing in home appliance parts and equipment.



The home appliance industry in Iran has experienced significant growth in recent years. Iranian manufacturers have managed to capture a substantial market share in the production of refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, evaporative coolers, TV sets, and various small household appliances. The sector has become a standout performer in the manufacturing landscape.



In response to U.S. sanctions and to reduce reliance on oil revenues, the Iranian government has implemented a new strategy to support domestic production. The home appliances sector has been at the forefront of this initiative, achieving a notable increase in production. Last year, production in this industry rose by 18 percent, reflecting its successful adaptation and growth despite economic challenges.

