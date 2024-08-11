MES Indian School Student Secures INSO Bronze Medal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The first International Nuclear Science (INSO) was organised from Aug1 to 7, 2024 by the Department of Science and (DOST) supported by the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) in New Clark City, Pampanga, Philippines.

A student of MES Indian School, Abu Hamour branch, Aditya Vivek won the bronze medal in the prestigious INSO Competition. Aditya was part of a team of four students representing Qatar who were meticulously selected and trained by Nuclear Scientists and instructors at the of Education & Higher Education.

The contenders in INSO competed in grueling examinations of skills and knowledge in nuclear science. Pioneering participants include 14 countries with 60+ contenders with 27 team leaders and 14 observers.

The aim of INSO is to increase awareness of the peaceful applications of Nuclear Science and Technology (NST). Alongside, it also intends to enhance the interest in NST among secondary school students.

Popularize knowledge and understanding of nuclear science and technology (NST) to improve the nuclear scientific approach towards its uses and applications. The contenders went through theoretical and practical exams in two separate days. The winners were announced on Aug 06, 2024 during the INSO closing ceremonies at the SMX Convention Center in New Clark City.

The contestants and students also visited the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) where they toured the Philippine Research Reactor-1 Subcritical Assembly for Training, Education, and Research, and the PhilGamma Irradiation Facility. The students also visited the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, the country's only power plant constructed in the 70s but is never operated had recently won two awards- Diamond award and Honorable mention award in the recently concluded International Science & Physics Olympiad (IsPhO) in Russia and a Silver honor in International Astronomy and Astrophysics online competition.