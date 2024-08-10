Police Search For Quebec Man Swept Away In Debby Downpour

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Montreal: Police were searching Saturday for an elderly man swept away in heavy rains in Canada's Quebec province as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby flooded roads and cut off power to thousands.

Provincial police told AFP a man in his 80s was swept into the Batiscan River north of Montreal at about 11:30 pm on Friday, amid the downpour. Police have deployed aircraft and drones to help in the search.

Debby earlier this week lashed southeastern parts of the United States, leaving at least six dead.

Moving across eastern Canada Friday to Saturday, the storm dumped a record 154 millimeters (6 inches) of rain on Montreal, according to Environment Canada, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people in other parts of Quebec.

Three communities, including Chelsea near the capital Ottawa, declared local states of emergency, Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said on X.

Nearly 100 roads were damaged or washed out, he said.

Almost 70,000 homes and businesses were still without power Saturday afternoon, down from a peak of 550,000 during the storm.